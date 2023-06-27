BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Planned Parenthood announced they are providing free STD and HIV testing to the public to celebrate Pride Month.

The nonprofit is hosting Clinica Festival, a health fair that will feature organizations across the Rio Grande Valley who are working to prevent HIV and STDs in the community.

Planned Parenthood will announce free gonorrhea and chlamydia testing alongside Valley AIDS Council providing free HIV testing.

The health fair will take place between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 27 at the Planned Parenthood Brownsville location on 870 E Alton Gloor Blvd.

Appointments are not required for free testing.