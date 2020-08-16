Local club helps to promote COVID-19 plasma drives

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Rotary Club along with other sponsors are teaming up with Vitalant to host various convalescent plasma drives.

Lizandro Garcia, the Brownsville Rotary Club Secretary said donating gives everyone a chance to play their part.

“It’s all to help us play a little role in being a hero. Like some of the people in the medical profession that play hero all day every day. So, now we get to be a part of that,” Said Garcia.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus which the Food and Drug Administration has allowed the transfusion of as an investigational treatment.

In order to donate plasma, you must have a prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, you must have had no symptoms for 28 days and you must also meet all other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation.

The Convalescent Bloods drives will be held at the Brownsville Event Center at 1 event Ctr between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the following days:

August 18 & 19

August 26

September 1

September 14 & 15

September 24

September 30

An appointment is required, to make an appointment please call 956-310-2259 or visit the Bloodhero website and enter in your zip code.

Garcia said the Rotary Club will continue to sponsor blood donations to help support the community.

To learn more about the plasma donation process, please visit Vitalant’s website.