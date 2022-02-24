BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a man used a baseball bat to smash the windows of a vehicle belonging to a woman running for Justice of the Peace.

According to Brownsville police, the vehicle belonged to Erika Perez Murillo, who is running for Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 3.

The vehicle was being used by her son at the time of the incident. Police said the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the McDonalds located at 4484 E. 14th Street.

While waiting in line at McDonalds, an unknown man approached the vehicle with a baseball bat, using the bat to smash the rear windshield and the two right windows.

ValleyCentral spoke to Murillo about the incident on Thursday.

“They froze,” Murillo said. “But they couldn’t move because there was a vehicle behind and in front of them.”

The suspect did not say anything during the attack, and Murillo’s son and another passenger were not hurt.

Murillo added that there was a campaign sticker on the back of her vehicle.

“I can’t accuse anybody, but this is too much,” Murillo said. “Am I being targeted or what is it? My signs are disappearing, which I’m not going to replace anymore. It’s now going to my vehicle. I’ve never had any issues since I’ve been running for office.”

Brownsville police said they are looking for the man in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches in height, who was wearing a white shirt and white pants.