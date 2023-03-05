SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thousands of college students will be making their way to South Padre island this month and businesses are ready for their arrival.

“It’s South Padre Island, you know? We want everybody to come here, relax, have a good time, have a few drinks, go out to dinner, spend some money and go around the island,” says Holiday Inn Resort manager, Rene Valdez.

This resort along with all other restaurants, bars and businesses on the island are preparing for the annual visit.

At Coconut Jack’s, bar manager Anabel Garcia, says she’s been ordering liquor shipments since late February to ensure the bar remains stocked.

She adds, “The weather seems perfect. It seems to be better than before, so that’s really exciting for us. We’re expecting it to be a really good turnout.”

While local businesses anxiously wait for business to boom these upcoming weeks, many returning spring breakers, like Kasandra Melendez from San Benito, are already having fun.

She says, “I wanted to go to like, you know, the concert, but I don’t know if I’ma go. I just know I’m party, that’s all I know.”

Other visitors, like Patrick and Kimberly Murphy, say they are ready to experience Spring Break on the island for the very first time.

“Bring it on! We’ll see what it looks like,” says Kimberly. “Should be fun,” adds Patrick.

Officials say more than 2.1 million tourists visited South Padre Island last year during the month of March.

With those numbers expected to increase, Beach Reach volunteers will be offering free shuttle rides to anyone in need of a safe ride throughout the holiday.

Beach Reach Coordinator Joe Osteen tells Valley Central, “Beach Reach sleeps when the island sleeps, we want everybody to get home safe.”

This service will not only provide free transportation to all parts of the island, but will ensure that spring breakers are safe on the road.