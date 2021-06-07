Local business owners concerned over break-ins in Dowtown Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Small businesses in Downtown Harlingen were hit hard during the pandemic. Now, they are dealing with a new set of challenges, break-ins.

On June 5, the New York Deli posted on Facebook there had been a break-in. Owner John Rendon said this is not the first time.

“Since we’ve opened..at least twenty times,” said Rendon.

According to Rendon someone shut their power off, cut their lock and stole $1,000 worth of produce.

On June 4, Don Gollito Restaurant shared on Facebook the business was broken into, for the first time.

Owner Fred Uribe said a cash register and business iPhone were stolen. The business was also damaged.

“They just made a big mess and broke bunch of stuff,” said Uribe.



Uribe filed a report and is looking to the Harlingen Police Department to help.

Rendon hopes local businesses in downtown Harlingen can come together to help prevent further break-ins.

“Work as a community, keep your eyes open, I know if I saw something in another business I would inform them,” said Rendon.

KVEO reached out to the Harlingen Police Department but has not heard back.

Both Uribe and Rendon encourage anyone with further information to report it to police.