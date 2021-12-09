Live updates: Buffalo-area Starbucks becomes first location in America to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Votes are being counted at 1 p.m. as three Buffalo-area Starbucks locations seek to unionize in a historic vote Thursday, hoping to become the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so. Live streaming of the vote count is prohibited, but updates will follow below.

The locations voting to unionize are Elmwood Avenue in the Elmwood Village, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga by the airport, and Camp Road in Hamburg. Votes are being counted one store at a time.

Elmwood votes: Yes 19, No 8. Elmwood Village is the first Starbucks in America to unionize.

The union needs a majority of votes to be successful — 50% plus one. The actual number will vary by store.

Starbucks is being represented on the call by attorneys Alan Model and Erik Hult. The workers are represented by Ian Hayes.

SO far, most of the ballots have postmarks of mid November, so they voted as soon as they were given the go-ahead. That could mean there was no doubt in their vote…(Just saw the first one postmarked on the actual deadline date) but most are mid Nov https://t.co/d1SFsX0dHW — Dan Telvock (@DanTelvock) December 9, 2021

The vote was conducted by mail and results were counted Thursday afternoon via Zoom. The National Labor Relations Board mailed ballots to workers at three local stores on Nov. 10 and the ballots needed to be received by Wednesday.

Three other local Starbucks stores — Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga, and a Depew location at Transit and French roads — are taking steps to unionize but have not yet held a vote.

Starbucks sought to have the market vote en masse, but that challenge was not granted and stores were allowed to vote individually.

The Starbucks locations seeking unionization are shown in a map below.

The Starbucks locations are the second local coffee chain to seek unionization, following Spot Coffee’s unionization vote in 2019.

