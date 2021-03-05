Man charged with killing mother and children found dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police say Bob McCulley III is responsible for killing a mother and her two children then taking his own life. The victims are Roseann McCulley, Kayden Johnson, and Kaylee Brooks.

Bob McCulley III is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of kidnapping, 1 count of burglary, and 7 counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say McCulley III broke into Roseann’s home with the purpose of killing her. He confined her and the children against their will. After several hours, the court documents state he killed them.

McCulley also is accused of abducting his biological child from the home. She was later found safe at a relative’s home. Her kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert which was later canceled.

St. Louis County Police say before the killings, they there were called for a suspicious person in the area near the victim’s home but couldn’t find anything.

Police say three hours later there were shots fired in the area and they found a broken window and three victims dead in the home on the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail in north St. Louis County.

The woman was 34-years-old and the two children were 13 and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

1300 Clinton – St. Louis, Missouri

Detectives quickly determined McCulley was a suspect. Police say investigators worked throughout the night and even had help from St. Louis City.

His vehicle was found by police at around 8:00 am after a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clinton in St. Louis. Police say McCulley III shot himself.

Police also say it also appreciates the assistance of Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office which issued an at large warrant to help with the investigation.

“It takes a village to protect a child,” said Bell. He said too often domestic violence is a problem for women. Bell said it is a problem for all of us.