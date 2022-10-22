ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Robstown, two days before early voting begins for the November election.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, a news release from Save America stated.

The release stated that Trump will “deliver remarks in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton will also speak at the rally. Gov. Greg Abbott will not attend the rally due to a fundraising trip.

The last time Trump visited South Texas was Jan. 12, 2021, when he visited the Rio Grande Valley.

The rally will be livestreamed in this story, and on the CBS 4 and KVEO Facebook pages.