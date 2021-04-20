Texas Delegation holds virtual press conference on recent trip to Southern Border

Watch the press conference here:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babin announced they will hold a virtual press conference in reference to their March trip to the southern border.

On March 30, Congressman Arrington and Babi led a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

Members met with local stakeholders such as local law enforcement, landowners, small business owners, and health care providers; visit with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials, the Maritime Boundary Line off the coast of Corpus Christi, the McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration district office, visited the border wall, the Port of Entry at Laredo, and the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility.

Babin believes the influx of migrants to the southern border is a product of the Biden administration.

The rest of the lawmakers joining the trip condemned the Biden administration for the events occurring with migrants at the southern border during the press conference.

Former Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, and President of National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd also joined the members on the trip.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.