Texas AG Ken Paxton holds press conference in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be having a press conference in Del Rio Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Paxton states that he will ” discuss the border crisis.”

Paxton will be joined by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

The press conference comes almost a month after 8,000 migrants gathered under the international bridge in Del Rio to wait for processing.

Just last week, BorderReport.com reported that a migrant advocate in Southern Mexico sad a group of Haitian migrants would depart for the U.S. border from Tapachula around Oct. 25.

On Oct. 6, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley, which is about 348 miles from Del Rio, alongside governors from 10 other states.

At the briefing, Abbott revised the various steps that Texas had taken to move resources to the southern border. Also mentioning 10 items that they believe the Biden Administration should immediately enact.

On Sept. 20, a total of 26 Republican governors issued a letter to the Biden Administration requesting a meeting to discuss “the crisis at the southern border.”