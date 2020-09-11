Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

9/11 commemorations underway in New York City

News

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions, including of the annual reading of the victims’ names.

They’re recorded this year, not live. Organizers of the New York ceremonies chose to do away with the stage, as they work to discourage one of the things we’re all being asked to avoid: crowds.

Following the name reading, NewsNation New York correspondent Tom Negovan checked in with Newsfeed Now and shared what’s happening in the city to honor the victims.

