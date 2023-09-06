AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate returns at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for the second day of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment trial.

Proceedings are expected to begin with testimony from Jeff Mateer, the former first assistant attorney general and one of the prosecution’s most valuable sources for detailing Paxton’s relationship with donor Nate Paul.

KXAN’s Ryan Chandler and Monica Madden are following the proceedings from the Senate Chamber and will bring updates live on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mateer took the stand in front of prosecutor Rusty Hardin Tuesday afternoon before proceedings abruptly adjourned over procedural disagreements between opposing counsel.