Live: Judge hearing arguments, could order release of bodycam footage in Andrew Brown Jr. case Wednesday

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A judge is hearing arguments for the release of body camera footage in the Andrew Brown Jr. case, and is expected to make a ruling Wednesday.

At 11:30 a.m., the judge said he was going to his chambers and would return in “15 to 20 minutes” with a decision.

Attorneys are arguing for and against immediate release.

Pasquotank District Attorney Andrew Womble has requested a 30-day delay in release of the bodycam footage in the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Womble claims video shows Andrew Brown Jr. hitting officers with his car, backing up and going forward, and says the footage’s release would jeopardize the credibility of witnesses and is best for the family, which has requested the footage’s immediate release.

Meanwhile county attorney Michael Cox, who’s representing the sheriff’s office, said he wants video released, saying it won’t impede the investigation.

The judge says he will make a decision on the matter today, after watching four bodycam videos Tuesday night.

Brown’s family only saw a 20-second clip from one bodycam on Tuesday.

Lawyers for a coalition of media companies, including WAVY-TV 10, are petitioning the judge to order release of the videos. Brown was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City last week while they conducted a search warrant.

An independent autopsy released Tuesday found Brown was shot in the back of the head by a deputy. His family and their attorneys have called his death an execution.

Under North Carolina law, a judge has allow the footage to be released to the public.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in an exclusive interview with WAVY on Wednesday that he will petition the court as well to release the video, and said if it were up to him he would have released the full video as soon as investigators allowed.

In a statement released Wednesday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation indicated it will leave the decision to local authorities.

When asked if this was an execution, Sheriff Wooten said that would come out in the investigation. He also said he has spoken to the deputies involved briefly to offer words of encouragement but not about the investigation.

“We defer to the local authorities and the courts to make that determination as guided by State law. The SBI supports transparency to the greatest extent possible, as we think this serves the interests of the family, the local community, and North Carolina as a whole.”

The hearing started at 10 a.m. and was originally not allowed to be streamed live. The judge also decided that only a pool camera and one reporter can be in the courtroom.

UPDATE: The judge has just decided that only a pool camera and one reporter can be in the courtroom

