Hidalgo County Pct. 3 commissioner addresses illegal dumping, trash burning

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal holds a press conference Thursday morning addressing illegal dumping and trash burning in the area.

According to a news release, Villarreal wants to remind the community that the County remains under a “No Burn Ban,” and that illegal dumping and trash burning will result in consequences.

“In the last two weeks, two families in Precinct 3 have lost their homes due to illegal trash burning,” reads the news release. “Commissioner Villarreal invites members of the press to witness first-hand what illegal trash burning leads to.”

The press conference is being held in a property that was destroyed due to illegal trash burning.

