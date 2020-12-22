Gov. Greg Abbott receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, calls it ‘safe’ and ‘effective’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received the Pfizer-produced COVID-19 vaccination at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin — in the hopes that it will drive trust in the safety of the vaccine.

Abbott received the vaccine along with DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, in what Hellerstedt said was meant to display faith in the science.

Abbott explained he had confidence in the vaccine and was concerned about reports he’s heard about Texans who are unwilling to be vaccinated.

“There was a report that came out recently, that showed more than half of Texans were either unwilling or unsure about taking the vaccine because of concerns about it. And that’s exactly why we’re here today.”

“The purpose for doing this,” Hellerstedt said, “is to show you that we truly, truly trust that this is a safe and effective vaccine.”

The first doses from Pfizer began arriving in Texas Dec. 14. During the event, Abbott explained that by the end of the month over 1 million vaccines will have been distributed in the state.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was also vaccinated Tuesday.

Abbott isn’t the first leader to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden was vaccinated earlier on Monday on live television, saying that he wanted to show Americans the shot is safe to get. His wife, Jill, also joined him.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.

Abbott and Hellerstedt emphasized that the vaccine’s existence was not a reason to halt safety measures to mitigate spread like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Response

While the Texas Medical Association applauded Gov. Abbott’s decision to get the vaccine, many people online were polarized by the governor’s vaccination, given Texas’ surging numbers due to what they consider inaction on his behalf.

Not Greg Abbott who has done nothing to help Covid spread except opening everything back up getting the vaccine before most people 🤪 — Lauren (@SunsetSwift89) December 22, 2020

A sampling of negative responses include: “Abbott does not deserve a #vaccine. He needs to go to a #bar in Austin,TX to #SupportBusiness instead” and “Governor Abbott is the biggest hypocrite. Makes us stay open but one of the first to get the vaccine. How many people had to die? Vote him out 11/8/22.”

@GregAbbott_TX if COVID isn't a big deal, why are you rushing to get the vaccine. You should be fine sitting in a crowded bar like everyone else as you claim. Even though it is offered you should decline given how badly you've managed the spread in TX. — ready for 2021 (@caldwell6tx) December 22, 2020

@GregAbbott_TX grossly mishandled the covid response yet he is first in line for the miracle vaccine #shameful #privilege #iamup — PRHawkins (@PR_Hawkins) December 22, 2020

But the vaccination was met with applause, too. With some praising the Governor leading by example.

@GregAbbott_TX Thank you for leading by example. You getting the vaccine will hopefully inspire more to do the same. We can get through this; I have hope and confidence. — mariesteele (@boudreauxsteele) December 22, 2020

“People need to see we can make Texas strong against the coronavirus if we all take these preventive measures to protect ourselves and others,” said Dr. Diana L. Fite, president of the TMA. “The governor is leading by example by getting the shot.”