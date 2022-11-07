EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Bill Clinton is speaking in the Rio Grande Valley ahead Election Day.

Clinton was scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

His stop in Edinburg was in support of Democratic nominee Michelle Vallejo, campaigning for U.S. House of Representatives District 15 against Republican challenger Monica De La Cruz.

Clinton was in Laredo earlier Monday to support incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in his efforts to be reelected.