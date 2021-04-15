City of Pharr hosts time capsule unveiling ceremony set to opened in the year 2070

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Pharr announced they will be hosting a time capsule unveiling ceremony on Thursday morning.

The time capsule will be filled with Pharr relics, memorabilia, photos, and notes to future Pharr residents.

The time capsule which is set to be opened in the year 2070, making the City of Pharr 161 years old.

“The time capsule was created to remember Pharr’s past, preserve the present, and remind future citizens of the city’s rich history,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “We are excited to unveil this monument and join our citizens in preserving our history,” he added.