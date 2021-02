WASHINGTON (NewNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are participating in an event commemorating the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation will live stream the event in the player above.

Prior to the event, Biden and Harris also received a briefing from members of their COVID-19 team on virus response and the state of vaccinations.