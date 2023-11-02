SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Public Library announced its newest addition to the community.

Members of the community will now be able to access the Free Little Library, a public bookcase that promotes free book exchanges by borrowing a book and or sharing a book.

“Borrow a book and when you are done, return it to the free library,” the San Benito Public Library announced. “You may also swap a book. If you have a book that you would like to share for others to read you may also leave it in the box.”

The free little library is open to the public. It is located on the Heavin Park Walking Trail at 705 N. Bowie St. in San Benito.