RIO GRANDE VALLEY, (ValleyCentral) — Schools across the RGV are announcing closures and delays ahead of severe winter weather on Feb 4.
Charter Schools
Vanguard Academy: All schools and offices will be closed. Classes will resume as scheduled on Feb 7.
Excellence in Leadership Academy: All schools and offices will be closed. Classes will resume as scheduled on Feb 7.
Hidalgo County
Mission CISD: All schools and offices will be closed. Students are not required to meet online.
Starr County
Rio Grande City CISD: Schools and busses will run on a delayed schedule.
Elementary, Start time 8:30 AM, Busses start at 7:30 AM
Middle School, Start time 9 AM, Busses start at 8 AM
High School, Start time 9:45 AM, Busses start at 8:45 AM
Cameron County
Santa Rosa ISD: Schools and busses will run on a delay.
Busses will start at 8:45 AM
All classes will start at 10:00 AM
Breakfast will not be provided to students on Feb. 4
Willacy County