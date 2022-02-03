RIO GRANDE VALLEY, (ValleyCentral) — Schools across the RGV are announcing closures and delays ahead of severe winter weather on Feb 4.



Charter Schools

Vanguard Academy: All schools and offices will be closed. Classes will resume as scheduled on Feb 7.

Excellence in Leadership Academy: All schools and offices will be closed. Classes will resume as scheduled on Feb 7.



Hidalgo County

Mission CISD: All schools and offices will be closed. Students are not required to meet online.



Starr County

Rio Grande City CISD: Schools and busses will run on a delayed schedule.

Elementary, Start time 8:30 AM, Busses start at 7:30 AM

Middle School, Start time 9 AM, Busses start at 8 AM

High School, Start time 9:45 AM, Busses start at 8:45 AM



Cameron County

Santa Rosa ISD: Schools and busses will run on a delay.

Busses will start at 8:45 AM

All classes will start at 10:00 AM

Breakfast will not be provided to students on Feb. 4



Willacy County