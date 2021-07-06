LIST: RGV cities distributing sandbags to residents ahead of expected weather

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive more information and updates.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas—Several Rio Grande Valley cities have begun or will be distributing out sandbags ahead of expected weather that may impact the Rio Grande Valley this week.

Plenty of tropical moisture is in place along with an upper-level system tracking overhead that will aid in periods of very heavy rainfall from now until at least Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with some areas picking up 4 to 6 inches will be likely through Friday.

Below is a list of the cities that are currently distributing or offering sandbags:

HIDALGO

Hidalgo County Precinct 1

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will be distributing free sandbags in Mercedes on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mission

The City of Mission has opted to open a self-serve station for sandbags at Lions Park (1500 Kika de la Garza loop) beginning Tuesday.

The sandbag distribution begins at noon and will run through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, it will be open from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. weather permitting. This is only open to Mission residents.

The City of Mission is opening a self-serve station for sandbags 🚧 at Lions Park as a precautionary measure with the threat of rain 🌧 all week.

Palmview

Sandbags will be available for self-serve Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in anticipation of severe weather this week.

CAMERON

San Benito

The city of San Benito provides an opportunity for residents, businesses to fill their own sandbags.

With rainy weather predicted this week, the City of San Benito is offering the opportunity for San Benito residents and businesses to fill their own sandbags at the Neuman Building located at the San Benito Fairgrounds (551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway).

San Bento residents and businesses only may go Tuesday, July 6 from 3 through 7 p.m. and

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Empty sandbags and shovels will be provided.

Five bags are allowed per household and 10 per commercial entity.

A photo ID and a Sa Benito utility bill must be presented. Senior citizens and/or disabled residents can contact City Hall at 956-361-3800 for information on how to get sandbags.