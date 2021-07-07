Current road conditions and closures due to flooding in the RGV

REMINDER:A flash flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m. for all the RGV. Additional flash flood concerns could develop overnight into Wednesday as more bans of heavy rain develop.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As Wednesday’s heavy rain moves across the Rio Grande Valley, we will update you on current road closures and road conditions as they become available.

McAllen

Traffic Signal Out

Main Street and Pecan Boulevard

Traffic signal Flashing Red

Flooded Areas/Street Closure

North 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue/ All four bounds

North 11th Street and Shasta Avenue/ All four bounds

North 11th Street and Redbud Avenue/ All four bounds

North Ware Road and Nolana Avenue/North and South lanes

South 6th Street and Lindberg Avenue/East bound Traffic

Buddy Owens Boulevard and 41st Street/ Easy bound lanes

Buddy Owens Boulevard between Bentsen and Ware Road/East bound lanes

🌧️Motorists please be advised:

🌧️Motorists please be advised:

Please stay off the roadways if possible

Alton

Shary wood subdivision (Off South Glasscock and 5 Mile Road)

100 West Carter – Taurus Apts (Apts between South Los Ebanos and South Trosper)

West Garfield- South Trosper Road- West Saint Francis (aka West 4 Mile Road)

Neighborhood on the west side of South Los Ebanos passed the 900 block

Neighborhood on east side of North Inspiration Road off the 2100 block of West Diamondhead

600 North Mexico

Mission

UPDATE: Bryan and Frontage has reopened.