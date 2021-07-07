Current road conditions and closures due to flooding in the RGV

by: KVEO Digital Staff

REMINDER:A flash flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m. for all the RGV. Additional flash flood concerns could develop overnight into Wednesday as more bans of heavy rain develop.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As Wednesday’s heavy rain moves across the Rio Grande Valley, we will update you on current road closures and road conditions as they become available.

McAllen

Traffic Signal Out

  • Main Street and Pecan Boulevard

Traffic signal Flashing Red

  • n/a

Flooded Areas/Street Closure

  • North 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue/ All four bounds
  • North 11th Street and Shasta Avenue/ All four bounds
  • North 11th Street and Redbud Avenue/ All four bounds
  • North Ware Road and Nolana Avenue/North and South lanes
  • South 6th Street and Lindberg Avenue/East bound Traffic
  • Buddy Owens Boulevard and 41st Street/ Easy bound lanes
  • Buddy Owens Boulevard between Bentsen and Ware Road/East bound lanes

Alton

  • Shary wood subdivision (Off South Glasscock and 5 Mile Road)
  • 100 West Carter – Taurus Apts (Apts between South Los Ebanos and South Trosper)
  • West Garfield- South Trosper Road- West Saint Francis (aka West 4 Mile Road)
  • Neighborhood on the west side of South Los Ebanos passed the 900 block
  • Neighborhood on east side of North Inspiration Road off the 2100 block of West Diamondhead
  • 600 North Mexico

Mission 

UPDATE: Bryan and Frontage has reopened. 🚨

  • Inspiration from Girasol to 2 mile line
  • Bus. 83 & W. 25th
  • Los Ebanos & Bus. 83
  • Gold Ave. & 495
  • 600 Blk. east of Holland & 495
  • Conway & 1st
  • Stewart & 495
  • Holland between W. 25th & W. 30th

