Current road conditions and closures due to flooding in the RGV

REMINDER:A flash flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m. for all the RGV. Additional flash flood concerns could develop overnight into Wednesday as more bans of heavy rain develop.
HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As Wednesday’s heavy rain moves across the Rio Grande Valley, we will update you on current road closures and road conditions as they become available.
McAllen
Traffic Signal Out
- Main Street and Pecan Boulevard
Traffic signal Flashing Red
- n/a
Flooded Areas/Street Closure
- North 12th Street and Quamasia Avenue/ All four bounds
- North 11th Street and Shasta Avenue/ All four bounds
- North 11th Street and Redbud Avenue/ All four bounds
- North Ware Road and Nolana Avenue/North and South lanes
- South 6th Street and Lindberg Avenue/East bound Traffic
- Buddy Owens Boulevard and 41st Street/ Easy bound lanes
- Buddy Owens Boulevard between Bentsen and Ware Road/East bound lanes
Alton
- Shary wood subdivision (Off South Glasscock and 5 Mile Road)
- 100 West Carter – Taurus Apts (Apts between South Los Ebanos and South Trosper)
- West Garfield- South Trosper Road- West Saint Francis (aka West 4 Mile Road)
- Neighborhood on the west side of South Los Ebanos passed the 900 block
- Neighborhood on east side of North Inspiration Road off the 2100 block of West Diamondhead
- 600 North Mexico
Mission
UPDATE: Bryan and Frontage has reopened.
- Inspiration from Girasol to 2 mile line
- Bus. 83 & W. 25th
- Los Ebanos & Bus. 83
- Gold Ave. & 495
- 600 Blk. east of Holland & 495
- Conway & 1st
- Stewart & 495
- Holland between W. 25th & W. 30th