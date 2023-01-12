Lisa Marie Presley is shown in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

Presley, 54, was rushed to a hospital from her home in Calabasas, California after paramedics performed CPR, helping her regain a pulse, according to TMZ.

The cause of the cardiac arrest was unknown and Presley’s condition was not immediately available.

Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a musician herself with her 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern” reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.

She also is known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage — a rabid fan of her father’s — Michael Jackson and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Check back for updates to this developing story.