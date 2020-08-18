Line break causes closure of Boca Chica Boulevard

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) says the collapse of a wastewater line has forced crews to close a section of Boca Chica Boulevard Monday night.

BPUB repair crews estimate it will take about five days to repair, according to a news release.

“All lanes of Boca Chica Boulevard between Resaca Drive and Coria Street closed Monday night, Aug. 17. ” said the release “Through traffic in both directions will be detoured, but drivers are encouraged to make alternate plans to ensure they won’t experience any traffic delays.”

BPUB said they received reports of a sinkhole starting to form on Boca Chica Boulevard.

Investigation confirmed that a wastewater line in the area was collapsed.

The wastewater line could be as much as 10 feet deep along with being under a paved street.

BPUB says no customers are expected to see any impact to their water or wastewater service.

