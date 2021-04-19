LGBTQ rights advocate speaks out on bill barring transgender students from sports

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Although there has been more acceptance for the LGBTQ community, they continue to battle obstacles due to their self-identity. One of those barriers involves their participation in competitive sports.

LGBTQ rights advocate Madeleine Croll said growing up she was actively involved with sports and said kids should be allowed to be kids.

“I went to public school and happily enthusiastically participated in student athletics, she said.

Madeleine said it is unfortunate for the transgender community to not be accepted for who they truly are.

“The thing that gets me it’s the fact that trans-student-athletes already participate, there’s already a very famous transgender student at least here in Texas who was forced, he was forced to compete with the girls,” she said.

The Texas Senate recently expressed its thoughts on SB29 which states the requirement of, “public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex.”

Although Croll would like to see changes to the state policy she is aware that the majority of Texas senators continue to vote against it.

“I feel sorry for the Texas senators, in particular our senator Lucio,” she said.

Croll said Texas has the second-largest transgender population within the United States that continues to not accept despite their participation in the community.

“We don’t have to look very far in history to see what one group is excluded from the rest of society; it’s an excuse to prosecute and that’s what’s going on here, let these kids be kids let them participate,” she said.

When asked about the future for the transgender community, Croll expressed there is still a long way to go.

However, the LGBTQ community will continue to support one another and be outspoken for equality.