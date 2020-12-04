‘Lexi’s Closet’ reopens to help families affected by the pandemic

LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO) — This holiday season is a tough one for many impacted by COVID-19.

The impact of the pandemic, as well as the original motive of helping families in need, has lead to the reopening of La Feria Independent School District’s (ISD) clothing donation drive ‘Lexi’s Closet.’

La Feria ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Lee Hernandez said even though there’s fear because of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever before.

“Covid has really touched the lives of many of our families negatively because of loss of jobs,” said Hernandez.

“Some families will not come because of the fear of catching COVID but we understand that…but those who do come they come so happy they leave really joyful because they are able to get items here, items that they need,” she said.

This is the second year La Feria ISD has hosted ‘Lexi’s Closet,’ but this year a lot of changes had to be made in order to make it possible. Including limiting the number of people inside and the handling of donations.

“They’ll bring it in we won’t touch it for a few days and then we’ll go ahead and start going through it and disinfecting it and taking our precautionary measures as well,” she said.

Hernandez is urging families to come out and take advantage of the donation drive, whether they were affected by the pandemic or not.

“We don’t close the doors to anybody who we know have a need but again we just have to make sure we are following CDC’s guidelines,” said Hernandez.

Appointments are being made for those wanting to participate in ‘Lexi’s Closet’, to limit the number of people in the building. The donation drive is located at the Lee Facility in La Feria.

To make an appointment and for more information visit their Facebook page.