HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wingstop is celebrating the most chill day of the year with a limited-edition, 4/20 inspired wing flavor called Blazed & Glazed.

Now available in restaurants nationwide, the wing joint launched the new flavor as the day is a “sacred holiday for guests,” according to a press release.

The Blazed & Glazed is designed to taste like 4/20 as it is crafted with a blend of hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry, and cayenne pepper.

Although the flavor “won’t actually get you high,” these wings will capture the herbal tones of the holiday and produce a mouth-tingling sensation.

Wingstop is no stranger to marijuana culture, however, this is the first year the restaurant chain has created a custom flavor in honor of the holiday, according to the release.

Some of our biggest fans aren’t just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries… while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we’re going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it. As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop’s desire to engage this audience. Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer

The limited-edition flavor will be available until Friday, April 22.