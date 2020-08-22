Laura and Marco intensify overnight

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — It has been busy few days in the tropics. Both Tropical Storms Laura and Marco have shown signs of strengthening over the last 12 hours.

Tropical Storm Marco has taken a jog to the east overnight, and now looks to miss a direct hit on the Yucatan Peninsula. This means Marco is trending stronger, with 65 mph winds as of 10 AM this morning, and is expect to reach hurricane strength as soon as tonight. The official National Hurricane Center forecast takes Marco north into the Gulf through Monday morning, then shifting west toward Houston. The official forecast has landfall in northeast Texas on Tuesday. Some of the newest forecast models has Marco failing to make that western turn, bringing landfall closer to Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Laura has also taken a jog further south overnight, and now center south of Puerto Rico. Laura’s official path takes the storm over Hispaniola and Cuba through Monday. This would keep Laura a tropical storm strength through Monday as the storm interacts with high mountains on the islands. Laura is then forecast to reach hurricane strength on Tuesday morning. The official track does have Laura making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Like Marco, the models are starting to show some shifts as well. For example, the European model takes Laura south of the islands as a slower storm. The European then take Laura closer to Texas.

It is possible that the models are picking up on a change in track bring the faster Marco more north and the slower Laura more west. This would allow each storm to be stronger in the long run. This is a trend that needs to be watched the rest of the day. Additionally, if the storms get close enough to each other there will be some interaction through the Fujiwhara effect.

The Fujiwhara effect is as described by the National Weather Service is: “When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center. If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed. Two storms closer in strength can gravitate towards each other until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own paths. In rare occasions, the effect is additive when the hurricanes come together, resulting in one larger storm instead of two smaller ones.”

The biggest takeaway is that there are still a lot of question marks on the path and intensity with both Laura and Marco. Residents in the Rio Grande Valley need to pay attention to shifts in the forecast through the weekend, but right now still appear to be in the clear.