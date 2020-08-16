Latino community hit hard by COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Latino community has been hit hard by COVID-19.

In a virtual conference hosted by LULAC, Congressmen Filemon Vela joined a national discussion with Jill Biden.

One of the topics discussed was the impact of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley.

“And we thought it would be over soon, but it’s not. Now, in communities like mine where people are getting infected at a 31 percent infection rate, it’s all happening because our federal and state leadership failed to act at the right time and now people are dying because of it,” Said Congressmen Vela.