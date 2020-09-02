Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Last full moon of the summer season

News

by: Isaac Williams

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday night will bring the last full moon of the summer season for the northern hemisphere.

Usually, this moon is referred to as the “Harvest Moon” because it falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox.

However, this year’s Harvest Moon is on October 1, which is closer to the Autumnal Equinox.

So, why is this full moon referred to as Corn Moon? According to Native Americans and the Farmer’s Almanac, this is the time of year where corn and barley are often harvested the best.

The good news is viewing conditions Tuesday tonight across the Valley should be spectacular, as minimal cloud cover is expected!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday