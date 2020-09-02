RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday night will bring the last full moon of the summer season for the northern hemisphere.

Usually, this moon is referred to as the “Harvest Moon” because it falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox.

However, this year’s Harvest Moon is on October 1, which is closer to the Autumnal Equinox.

So, why is this full moon referred to as Corn Moon? According to Native Americans and the Farmer’s Almanac, this is the time of year where corn and barley are often harvested the best.

The good news is viewing conditions Tuesday tonight across the Valley should be spectacular, as minimal cloud cover is expected!