Las Vegas Cafe serving Harlingen for over 50 years

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since opening in 1964 Las Vegas Cafe has always been packed with loyal customers. Lorie Davila and her sister Julie Charles currently own and operate the restaurant. But it wasn’t always this way.

“My mother started it back in 1964, she made a little $350 loan bought her own pots and pans and started the business. Davila said. ” And she was a good cook, same recipes and then my dad came in a few years later.”

Since the sisters took over the cafe from their parents, both Lorie and Julie said they help out where they are needed. From hosting to serving and even being in the kitchen. But the best part about running this family business is seeing their customers come in over the years.

“We’ve seen generation after generation of customers coming, so we’ve built a relationship, so it has become a big family,” Charles said.

Customers come in from all across the Valley, rain or shine, just to have a meal at Las Vegas Cafe.

Liz Cortez has been a regular for the last 15 years. Since coming to eat at the restaurant almost every day, Cortez said she has felt she has spent a part of her life here.

“I’ve had many family moments with them, with Lorie,” Cortez said. “I’ve told when my daughter graduated and the later my daughter got married and now I have a son-in-law that comes now too and now I’m going to be a grandma.”

And with over 50 years of serving the Harlingen community, Las Vegas Cafe hopes to still be around for future generations and is just grateful for all of the support.

“Without their support, you know we wouldn’t be here where we are at, we owe a lot to the community,” Charles said.