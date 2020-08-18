Largest South Padre Island Turtle Sculpture for Sea Turtle Art Trail unveiled

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The largest sea turtle sculpture for the Sea Turtle Art Trail has been unveiled at the Beach Park on South Padre island.

The sculpture was painted by mother and daughter team, Beth and Chelsea Fedigan.

The sculpture, which is eleven-feet tall, can be found near the entrance of the Beach Park Water Park.

While the park is closed, access to the turtle is still being allowed, “Although our park is closed, we are committing to offering island visitors access for photos with our turtle,” said Jimmy Hawkinson, general manager of Beach Park.

If you would like to support the artists, you can follow them on Instagram. If you want to learn more about the Sea Turtle Art Trail, please click here.