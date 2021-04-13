Laredo men sentenced for trafficking marijuana

LAREDO, Texas (KVEO) — Two men from Laredo were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking $4 million worth of marijuana.

Officials identified the individuals as Jose Luis Villalba, 35, and Hector Gonzalez, 35.

Villalba was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 1,261.5 kilograms of marijuana. Gonzalez was arrested at the Border Patrol checkpoint with a load of marijuana inside a trailer.

Villalba and Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October 2020.

Villalba was sentenced to 10 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 11 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

The marijuana had an approximate street value of $4 million, said the release.

The investigation was conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Protection. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez.