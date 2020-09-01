Laptops being raffled in Harlingen Census event

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen census raffle event has begun and will run until Saturday at the Harlingen Public Library.

Each day a laptop is raffled off for a total of six laptops given out.

Anyone who completes the census at the Harlingen Public Library is eligible to win.

“It takes less than five minutes and wa-la you’re going to be entered into the raffle,” said Irma Garza, City of Harlingen Spokesperson.

Besides the census raffle, the City of Harlingen will also be hosting a drive-thru barbecue for anyone who has not completed the census.

The barbecue will take place on the 12th at the Harlingen Sports complex.

