SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023.

A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed.

Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could experience delays, according to TxDOT. Drivers are advised to observe all traffic safety signs and watch for road crews in the work zone.