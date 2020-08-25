Laguna Vista community asking to preserve skateboarding relic

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas – The skateboarding community in Laguna Vista is reaching out to Cross Church to save what they feel is a part of Rio Grande Valley history.

In 2006, the nonprofit South Padre Island Texas Skateboarders, also known as S.P.I.T.S., built a concrete skating bowl in the corner of what was then Christ’s Harbor Church’s property.

Originally, the nonprofit had plans of building a skatepark on South Padre Island.

When plans did not go through on SPI, the nonprofit approached Christ’s Harbor Church and used the $6,000 they fundraised to build a single concrete skateboarding bowl.

Former Pastor, Don Ceglar, said a meeting was held in which the members of the church came to the agreement that they would donate the land to the skaters, after his predecessor, Pastor Ernest Jones, had already allowed the construction of the bowl.

“I had to ask a congregation at a business meeting, with liability in mind and the draw that that would be for the church into the community because a lot of skateboarders weren’t coming to church, we had to make a decision, was one thing worth the other. So, the congregation spoke up and said that it would be perfectly fine to donate that property to the skateboarding community,” said Pastor Ceglar.

The agreement held up until the church transferred owners.

The church’s white fence that wraps along the property, has an open entrance to the church next to the skate bowl.

Pastor Ceglar said the location of the entrance was to allow members of the neighborhood a sidewalk shortcut to the church.

Community was important to Pastor Ceglar while he was at Christ’s Harbor; he would often allow the skaters to drink water and use the restroom inside the church.

Now, after more than a decade in existence, there is a sign by the sidewalk entrance to the church that reads “no loitering or no skateboarding.”

Pastor Ceglar believes the sign went up in 2019, long after he retired from the church.

A post on Facebook called for saving the bowl and brought various members of the community to speculate what the future was for the bowl.

CBS4 reached out to Cross Church, the new owners of the church, to ask what plans they have for the bowl.

We have not heard from Cross Church.

Eric Christensen, a member of the Christ’s Harbor Church and skateboarder, was approached by Eric Brattin, founder of S.P.I.T.S. to help build bowl.

Brattin said he raised money through various fundraisers to build a safe, public place to skate.

Christensen said there was nothing else like the bowl in the Rio Grande Valley at the time and created the template for future skateparks to be built around the Valley.

“It’s funny, I always remember it being a lot smaller than this,” said Christensen as he walked around the bowl, pointing out details.

The bowl is made of concrete in the shape of a swimming pool, built for a style of skateboarding originally popular in California.

The bowl has a name and a heart written with tile in the concrete that reads: Gwen.

Gwen McCormick was riding her skateboard home from the library one night when she was run over by a truck, leaving her in the hospital for a month.

The accident happened on Broadway Street, on the same road the bowl was being built.

During her recovery, McCormick underwent major foot reconstruction.

When the skaters building the bowl heard of McCormick’s accident, they decided to dedicate the bowl to McCormick, giving it the name Gwen Bowl.

Because McCormick was not able to use the bowl due to her injury, she did not realize the impact and value it had in the community and was overwhelmed by the response to save it.

“I was like oh, it’s just a little bowl in Laguna Vista, nobody is going to care. But especially the past few days, I’ve seen so many people posting stories about the Gwen Bowl, and how they grew up skating in it,” Said McCormick.

Pastor Ceglar recalls the maintenance, care, and use of the Gwen Bowl was always taken care of by the skaters themselves, and said he never had any problems with the skaters or the bowl.

“I think it would paint the [Cross] Church in a good light to say, ‘and we will honor that promise,’” Pastor Ceglar said as he imagined what it would mean to the skaters to continue using the bowl for years to come.