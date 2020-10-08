La Niña to bring mild, dry winter

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—La Niña is now expected to last through the winter months in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), believe that La Niña will be a stronger one. Long range weather forecast models show the La Niña lasting through the winter, before diminishing next Spring.

La Niña is characterized by below-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator — a result of shifting wind patterns in the atmosphere.

That shift in upper level winds will be a big player in what we can expect in South Texas this Winter.

The biggest two thing are warmer temperatures and drier conditions. To start, South Texas has 50% chance of above normal temperatures over the next three month. That number rises to 60% chance in East Texas. That means odds of getting a hard freeze or any snowfall this winter is vastly reduced.

For refence, the coldest South Texas saw last winter was in February when we dropped to 39 degrees. We haven’t seen a hard freeze since January 9-10, 2010 (dropped 26 and 27 degrees), during a moderate El Niño pattern.

In terms of precipitation, South Texas has 40% chance of below normal precipitation. That number rises to 50% chance in north and east Texas.

That means we are more likely to less rain chances throughout the winter. While the drought index for South Texas looks good for now, with a warm, dry winter we will need to watch it over the next few months. Additionally, a strong La Niña does not work in favor of snow lovers either.

While snow was seen in December of 2017, it was during a weak La Nina compared to the strong La Niña we are expected to see this winter.