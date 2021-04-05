La Joya to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

La Joya, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, in partnership with Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and La Joya ISD, will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9.

The 2nd dose is only for people who received the first dose:

On March 11, 2021 at the La Joya Abraham Lincoln Building.

The return date on the vaccine card will indicate April 8, 2021

Individuals scheduled to receive their second-dose vaccine on April 8 have been rescheduled to receive their second-dose vaccine on Friday, April 9th.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will administer the second dose vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Building.

All residents who are eligible for their second-dose vaccination should bring their picture ID and vaccination cards.

Recipients are asked to download and print the vaccine fact sheets and fill out the registration forms. They must bring the first two pages (COVID-19 pre-screening form & fact sheet for recipients) filled out to their appointment.

Forms are available in English and Spanish HERE.