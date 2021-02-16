Closing or Delays

La Joya ISD to postpone second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

by: KVEO Staff

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

La Joya, Texas (KVEO)-Hidalgo County and La Joya ISD announced they will be postponing their second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccination clinic was set for Wednesday, February 17 at Palmview High School.

Tentatively and if resources and conditions permit, it will be taking place on Thursday, February 17 at Palmview High School.

Clinic’s hours for this particular date will ONLY be from 10 a.m. from 2 .m. p.m.

This clinic is only for those who took their first dose of the MODERNA COVID-19 vaccine on
January 20, 2021 at Palmview High School.

