La Joya ISD to begin varsity extracurricular activities under UIL guidance

LA JOYA, Texas — The La Joya Independent School District (ISD) announced it will proceed with extracurricular activities at the varsity level on Monday, Oct. 5.

The district said under the guidance of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) they will move forward, but the health and safety of their students, staff and community remains the highest priority.

The district reminds the public that dates and protocols are subject to change based on health orders by local, state and national health leaders.