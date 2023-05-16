HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — KVEO NBC23/CBS4 has been awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for the best news series in Region 6 — comprised of Texas and Oklahoma.

On Monday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced the winners.

The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world. The award highlights responsible journalism that helps expose corruption and shines a light on problems that would otherwise go unnoticed.

KVEO NBC23/CBS4 garnered the award through its series 956 Vanished, a crime series that spotlights old missing persons cases in the Rio Grande Valley and brings awareness to them.

956 Vanished is spearheaded by CBS 4 Lead Investigator Derick Garcia and former Investigative Reporter Patricia Guillermo.

This is the second time our station has been honored with a Regional Murrow Award.

The first being in 2021 when ValleyCentral.com won the award under the digital category.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

KVEO NBC23/CBS4 is proud to report in the Rio Grande Valley and works hard to ensure readers are informed on a daily basis.

KVEO NBC23/CBS4 will now advance to the national competition. Winners in this competition will be announced in August.