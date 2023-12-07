MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s radio station for South Texas Country music is returning with its annual holiday fundraiser event.

KTEX is partnering with Food Bank Rio Grande Valley to ensure food pantries are stocked ahead of hosting a Christmas distribution.

The 11th annual KTEX 10 Man Jam will showcase new county music talent with all-day live performances from over 10 artists.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at The Boot Jack locations in McAllen, Pharr and Brownsville as well as D-Tronics in Edinburg and Harlingen.

Gates for the event will open at noon, Saturday, Dec. 9 followed by entrance into the arena grounds at 1:30 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds – Payne Rodeo Arena in Mercedes.