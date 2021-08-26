KISS postpones concert after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID

Paul Stanley, of the rock band Kiss, performs during a concert at the “Quilmes Rock 2009” rock festival in Bogota, Saturday, April 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — KISS’s vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the band’s website.

Due to the outbreak case, the band announced it would postpone its Thursday show in Pennsylvania. The band is scheduled to visit the Payne Arena in Hidalgo on Sept. 28.

“More information about show dates will be made available ASAP,” stated the announcement.

All band and crew members are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the website. The announcement did not mention other band members’ test results.

Stanley tweeted on Thursday knocking down rumors and assuring his followers that he is ‘fine’ and is not in the hospital.