Kingsville officer dies of wounds after shooting

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kingsville Police Department officer Sherman Benys died from wounds he sustained in a shooting that occurred on Monday.

Benys was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident at the 300 block of South Wanda, according to a Facebook post by Kingsville PD.

Benys was a 19-year veteran police officer.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Alfredo Deleon. Deleon is currently being held in Kleberg County Jail without bond. He has been charged with three counts of capital murder of a policeman or firemen-inchoate, according to a report from NBC affiliate KRIS 6.