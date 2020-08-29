Kids could be more susceptible to multiple viruses at a time, health officials warn

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)— As the flu season approaches, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated along with their children.

A new multisystem inflammatory syndrome has been found in children around the country which could be linked to COVID-19.

“The children can get sick from this; they tend to get hospitalized much less often than adults. When they do get hospitalized, they can be very sick just like adults can,” said Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo.

Which is why Dr. Castillo is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“We were finding people who had influenza AB and COVID, so it’s possible to get multiple infections at the same time,” said Dr. Castillo.

It’s not clear how sick someone can get with multiple infections or with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, but Dr. Castillo said getting vaccinated could reduce your chances.

“We don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19 yet but we do have a vaccine for the influenza and because you can potentially get both at the same time the one thing you can do now that’s coming up soon with the influenza vaccine is get vaccinated,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo adds children’s immune systems are still developing and as schools move toward in-person he said they could be more at risk.

“Once children do go back to school for face to face instructions this year they are definitely going to want to have the influenza vaccine because if they get influenza it’s not really easy to tell the difference between COVID-19 and influenza either,” said Dr. Castillo.

Hospitals and clinics will soon be getting the vaccine, Dr. Castillo urges people not to wait last minute to get it.