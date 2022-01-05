KFC to offer plant-based fried chicken nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (ValleyCentral) — Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat announced that their plant-based fried chicken product will make a national debut next week.

Beginning on Jan. 10, KFC restaurants across the country will offer “Beyond Fried Chicken,” for a limited time and while supplies last, according to a press release from KFC.

“The mission from day one was simple – make the world famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC, U.S. “And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.'”

The plant-based chicken was developed by Beyond Meat. In 2019, KFC tested the chicken as part of a limited-run test in Atlanta.

“The launch was an overwhelming success with the test store selling out in less than five hours,” the release stated.

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

KFC included in the release that the chicken is not prepared in a vegan/vegetarian manner.

Prices will start at $6.99 and may vary by location.