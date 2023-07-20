MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three juveniles were sent to the Hidalgo County juvenile detention facility for their connection to multiple auto thefts throughout the Valley.

Two boys and one girl were detained on Wednesday after several vehicles were reported missing in McAllen, Edinburg and Weslaco.

According to police, the first theft was reported at 5:12 a.m. July 12. The victim reported his blue Hyundai passenger car was stolen from the 3000 block of Guadalupe Ave. in McAllen.

The second auto theft was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday. The second vehicle was a gray Hyundai passenger car stolen from the 2400 block of N J St. in McAllen.

Police recovered the reported missing vehicles including a silver Hyundai passenger car stolen out of Weslaco and a blue Honda SUV stolen out of Edinburg.

McAllen police are working with local, state and federal agencies to further investigate the auto thefts and secure the arrest of juveniles involved.