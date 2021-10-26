Johnson & Johnson to pay Texas $290 million in opioid settlement

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $290 million statewide opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve opioid-related claims on Tuesday.

The settlement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement agreement that was announced on July 23, according to a press release from Paxton.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $291,841,754.89 into the Qualified Settlement Fund, which represents Texas’ Allocation of the Global Abatement Settlement.

“I am pleased that all parties have reached final agreement on this monumental settlement,” Paxton said. “This is the next step to bring much-needed funding for Texas who have fallen victim to the irresponsible and deceptive marketing practices from opioid manufacturers that spurred this epidemic. My office will continue to aggressively work to hold those accountable for causing this crisis. These funds will bring life-changing resources to those victimized by this tragic crisis.”

According to the settlement, Johnson & Johnson “shall not manufacture or sell any opioids or opioid products for distribution in the state of Texas.”

In addition to the funds from Johnson & Johnson, Texas is set to receive $1.2 billion from three opioid distributors, bringing the total to $1.5 billion in funds for statewide opioid abatement efforts.