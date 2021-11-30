Jimmy John’s in Weslaco to offer sandwich deal

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jimmy’s John’s in Weslaco is offering $3.99 sandwiches to celebrate their Special Event Day.

Jimmy John’s will be offering the discounted sandwiches on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to a press release.

The sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and customers can choose from any of the original sandwiches that are on the menu.

“We have received tremendous support from our community in Weslaco ever since opening in 2017,” said David Brumfield, owner of Jimmy John’s in the release. “We want to thank our guests for continuing to embrace us in the community by offering our fresh and fast sandwiches on Thursday for $3.99. Come on in the store to see us in action or place an order for delivery online or on the app.”

The deal is limited to four sandwiches per person.