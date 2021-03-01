J.J. Watt agrees to contract with Arizona Cardinals

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday.
JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans
Watt posted a photo to Twitter on Monday morning with the caption “Source: Me.” It shows him wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt but did not immediately offer additional details.
Minutes later, Arizona’s official Twitter account made it clear for those still confused: yes, J.J. is now an Arizona Cardinal, and it’s a two-year deal.
On Fe. 12, Watt announced he was leaving the Houston Texans. He announced the news on Twitter.