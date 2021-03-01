J.J. Watt agrees to contract with Arizona Cardinals

FILE – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

Watt posted a photo to Twitter on Monday morning with the caption “Source: Me.” It shows him wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt but did not immediately offer additional details.

Minutes later, Arizona’s official Twitter account made it clear for those still confused: yes, J.J. is now an Arizona Cardinal, and it’s a two-year deal.

We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

On Fe. 12, Watt announced he was leaving the Houston Texans. He announced the news on Twitter.