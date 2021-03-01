J.J. Watt agrees to contract with Arizona Cardinals

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans

Watt posted a photo to Twitter on Monday morning with the caption “Source: Me.” It shows him wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt but did not immediately offer additional details.

Minutes later, Arizona’s official Twitter account made it clear for those still confused: yes, J.J. is now an Arizona Cardinal, and it’s a two-year deal.

On Fe. 12, Watt announced he was leaving the Houston Texans. He announced the news on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

